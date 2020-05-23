Beyhadh 2: 5 reasons why Jennifer Winget aka Maya is the most stunning villain of Indian television

Beyhadh 2, which was one of the most loved shows on Indian television, witnessed an abrupt end lately due to the ongoing lockdown across India.

Beyhadh 2! The name itself sparks so many memories in the mind of the audience - memories of immense love, immense hatred and of course some sizzling chemistry. Yes! you get it right. We are talking about , Shivin Narang and Ashish Choudhry starrer revenge drama that had hit the television screens last year and managed to keep the audience intrigued with its interesting storyline. It was one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian televisions and the tadka of hatred and revenge made it even more interesting.

For the uninitiated, Beyhadh 2 revolved around Maya (played by Jennifer) who had returned from the dead to avenge Mrityunjay Roy (played by Ashish) and his family. While Maya had some brutal plans for MJ which included killing his loved ones, she ended up finding her solace in MJ’s son Rudra (played by Shivin). The show had several interesting twists in the plot which kept the audience wanting for more. And while Beyhadh 2 witnessed an abrupt end owing to the ongoing lockdown, the audience continues to miss Jennifer aka Maya’s panache despite her negative role on the show. So, here are the reasons why Maya is one of the most stunning villains of the Indian televisions.

*Maya has an emotional story which connected with the audience

Maya might be brutal in her actions, but she did have an emotional story in her past which did strike an emotional connect with the audience. The diva, who was seen as a savage lady, was once an innocent girl was betrayed by MJ for his own pleasure.

*Her dressing sense speaks volumes about her personality

Maya was a true fashionista in every sense. Although she was seen sticking to the colour black given the hatred she had in her heart, the diva did carry all the looks with utmost panache.

*Be it at the mind games or the sword game, Maya knows how to beat her opponent

Maya knew how to make her path to achieve her goals and was unfazed by the hurdles coming in her way. She was fearless and calm and always found a way to escape even the most difficult situations. Not just the mind games, Maya was also a master of the sword game as well. Remember how she defeated Rudra in the sword game?

*Her stunning and innocent looks are the perfect trap for her targets

Maya’s stunning looks did make it difficult for anyone to take their eyes off her. Besides, her transformation from a naïve girl to the ultimate boss lady was incredible. Be it the girl next door look or the boss lady attitude, Maya did nail every time she in the light.

*Her never give up spirit helps her stand strong against MJ

Maya was an ultimate warrior and there are no second thoughts to it. After facing betrayal from MJ, losing his family and even her child, she did return to take her revenge as an even stronger woman. Although she did have her fears that didn’t stop her from avenging the atrocities she was made to go through.

Credits :Instagram

