Beyhadh 2: 5 reasons why Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's revenge drama will be missed

As Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's revenge thriller Beyhadh 2 bid adieu to us amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, here's a list of the five things that will be missed from the show.

When the second season of Beyhadh was announced, fans' excitement knew no boundaries. returned as Maya, we saw Shivin Narang (Rudra) and Ashish Chowdhary (MJ) entering the revenge drama. While some were dubious of this new cast matching the mark, others were sure it was going to be a clutter-breaking and record-breaking show. On 2 December 2019, the first episode of Beyhadh 2 aired and it swayed everyone. For almost two days after the release, Beyhadh 2 was discussed all over social media.

However, within almost 2 months of its run, rumours about the show going off-air started doing rounds. Initially they were rubbished and a new time slot was allotted to the show. But, with the Coronavirus infused lockdown, the show's closure became a reality. The makers decided to pull the plug of the show abruptly, leaving everyone disheartened. MayRa fans were completely shattered and heartbroken. The news came as a shock, as the show did not get its rightful and logical end.

It is said, 'Every show meets its own fate,' maybe Beyhadh 2 had to bid us all goodbye in such a manner. As the Sony Tv revenge thriller came to an unusual and unexpected end, we pay an ode to the show by revealing why we're going to miss it.

Five reasons Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 will be missed after its closure:

1. The ferocious Maya of course!

Well, if I did not start with Jennifer Winget, it would have been an injustice to the entire article. Jenny as Maya is the pillar of Beyhadh 2. When the second season was announced, viewers were ecstatic to see Maya in her bold and badass avatar once again. Donning dazzling black dresses, spelling a charm with DANGER written all over her beauty, Jennifer left everyone astounded. Looking majestic in black, this Maya had the rage in her eyes but with calmness. With her acting prowess, scintillating performance, and eye-popping expressions, Jennifer has carved a niche as Maya. It wouldn't be wrong to say, 'Maya's character was not built to for Jennifer, but Jennifer was made to play Maya.' It's often said that playing a grey role is difficult, but Jennifer has done with such ease and aplomb. No one can match Jennifer as Maya and there's certainly no replacement for her. She truly was phenomenal in showing the different shades of her character, which touched millions of hearts.

2. Maya and Rudra's chemistry

With Beyhadh 2 we saw a fresh jodi that swooned everyone off their feet. For the very first time, Jennifer and Shivin were paired opposite each other. However, the duo's chemistry, bond, and compatibility were beyond words. From locking horns instantly to having an eye lock, Maya and Rudra made heads turn. Oh boy, their comfort zone is unmatchable, they made all the scenes look so good on TV. Whether it was their sword fight or their pool romance or their mushy moments, the two set the screens ablaze. Lovingly called 'MayRa' by their fans, they made us wonder if this is the first time they're working with each other. Initially, there was little hatred between them, but gradually things changed. Sparks flew between them as they came closer, and their equation was hard to miss!

3. The spicy yet sweet plotline

Beyhadh was about obsessive love, but Beyhadh 2 was about hatred and revenge. However, we got to see more than just revenge in the story, which made it all the more enticing. It was a perfect blend of all elements that make a story appealing. Initially, we saw Maya as a lioness who returned for vengeance. Later we got to see the calm, composed, and loving Maya who was afraid to lose her special one. This drastic and beautiful changed in her happened, when Rudra entered her life, and she realized that he is the 'one' for her. From hatred to love, Beyhadh 2 has a spicy yet sweet plot with numerous unexpected twists. Of course, there were several unsaid tales which soon unraveled, only bolstering the drama quotient and making it more enthralling. From the hard-hitting dialogues to the unprecedented turns, Beyhadh 2's story was beautifully woven. The show was a complete platter, balanced in emotions, drama, love, and hatred.

4. A supremely talented bunch of actors

Usually a lot of weight-age is given to the lead actors, but the story is bound to fall short if the supporting cast is not as strong. But, Beyhadh 2 had a supremely talented bunch of actors who added to the overall drama. The supporting cast played a substantial role in the development of the story and relationship with the lead actors. With ace actors like Ashish Chaudhary, Ankit Siwach, Kangan Nangia, Rajat Verma, and many others backing the central characters, Beyhadh 2 became more relatable. The supporting cast's gift of the gab and acting skills took the shortest route to the audience's hearts.

5. Team's off-screen bond

Actors spend almost half of their day on the sets, so forming a bond is natural. While some gel up well, others' don't. But this was not the case with Beyhadh 2 cast. Almost every actor was working with the other for the first time, but they found comfort quite soon, and became a 'family.' From celebrating festivals together to having some BTS fun, Beyhadh 2 actors shared a warm bond and shared their fun off-screen banter with their fans also. Known that their off-camera bond is also so good, it sparked viewers' interest more. It made it an interesting watch and it overall made the show likable.

What are you going to miss about Beyhadh 2 the most? Has its closure affected you? Do you think Beyhadh 2 was better than Beyhadh? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

