Beyhadh 2: 7 times Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's revenge drama made headlines

As Beyhadh 2 ends abruptly amid the Coroanvirus lockdown, we list down the times when Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's revenge drama made headlines. Read on.

When Beyhadh returned with its second season on 2 December 2019, fans couldn't control their excitement. The original launch of the season had been a massive hit, and Jennifer as Maya had craved a niche for herself. Dressed in all black Maya was ready to give everyone a ride of her 'Beyhadh nafrat' with a new cast. As Jenny reprised her role, Shivin Narang as Rudra and Ashish Chowdhry as Mritunjay joined the revenge drama, to make it more enticing and meaty.

With the very first episode, fans loved the ensemble cast and intense feel of the show. Each episode gave them an insight into the Maya's hatred for MJ and how badly she wanted to destroy his peace for whatever he did to her in the past. However, while the central theme remained revenge, viewers also got to see Maya and Rudra's romance. While Maya planned to use MJ's son against him to avenge herself, she grew fond of Rudra and the two became TV's new couple.

MayRa became a fan favourite, and the audience wanted to know how their story headed forward. However, before their beautiful story could have a logical end, the channel decided to pull it off abruptly. Yes, just a few days ago, Sony revealed that Beyadh 2 will not be aired after the Coronavirus lockdown ends, leaving fans mightily disappointed. As we deal with this disheartening decision, we list down the times when and Shivin Narang's revenge drama made headlines

7 times when Beyhadh 2 made headlines:

1. Rajat Verma's exit aka Rishi's death:

The actual drama began when Maya took her first revenge from MJ. Maya played her cards well and got close to MJ's younger son Rishi (Rajat Verma). With her tactics, she made Rishi fall in love with her. The young lad fell in love with Maya after she saved him from drowning. However, he was unaware of her agenda and went on to do whatever she said. Later, when she was sure that Rishit could do anything for her, she asked him to prove his love for her and slit his wrist. She asks him to play the trick and blackmail Maya.

Initially, Rishi was skeptical, but his love and trust in Maya, made him do the unexpected. He cut his wrist with a knife, without any questions. While Maya had assured to help him and be by his side, she left him dying in the room all alone. She killed him to avenge the death of her innocent unborn child. This was Maya's first successful revenge on MJ, which made fans eager to see how the drama unfolds further.

2. Going Digital:

In February, rumours started doing the rounds that Beyhadh 2 will stop airing on Television, and take a digital route. The makers of the show were planning to shift the show's telecast from TV to digital platforms. The reason cited behind the huge decision showed low TRP's. Sony had apparently decided on pulling the plug of the show on Television, however, as it was performing well on their platform, they were willing to continue to push it digitally.

Within a few days of the speculations being spread, the channel squashed the news. In an open statement, Sony stated, 'The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off-air and moving to OTT are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, is a finite story and will meet its logical end as planned on the channel.'

3. Time slot change:

Just days after the off-air rumours, Beyhadh 2 was shifted to a new time slot. Yes, the makers changed the airing time of the show, giving a big blow to the fans. While it aired at 9 pm since the beginning, the timing was changed to 10.30 pm from mid-March. From March 16, 2020, Beyhadh 2 started releasing fresh episodes at 10.30 pm on TV. Many fans were quite unhappy with this sudden change, and also expressed their disappointment on social media.

4. Shivin Narang's hairline fracture:

Back in December 2019, news of Shivin Narang hurting himself on the sets grabbed eyeballs. It happened when Jenny and Shivin were shooting at a construction site for the first time. During the shoot, Jennifer was in a lift that is used by construction workers. For safety purposes, a harness attached to her. But, things went awry and took a turn when the lift lost control. In a sudden move, the lift dropped from the top floor. Jennifer's harness got stuck in the lift and she was getting dragged with it.

Upon witnessing all this, Shivin rushed to her to help her. He came reached out to her and saved her. However, while rescuing Jennifer, Shivin got injured and hurt his hand. He suffered a hairline fracture, while Jennifer escaped with some bruises. But, both Jenny and Shivin were left terrified after the incident.

5. Jennifer Winget and Shivin's on-screen kiss:

Fans love Maya and Rudra's chemistry. To treat the duo's fans, the makers planned some intimate moments between MayRa, which will heat their bond further. In fact, the news of their on-screen lip-lock spread like wildfire. Fans were yearning to see Jenny and Shivin share some hot moments and spread the magic of their unmatchable chemistry. Well, MayRa is certainly a Jodi made for each other.

6. Diana Khan aka Myra's entry:

Diana Khan, best known for Bahu Begum, also joined the revenge drama in January. She played the role of Myra Mehra, who was Manas's girlfriend, i.e. Maya's brother. Myra entered to take revenge from MJ, who had killed Manas brutally. She starts hating MJ for his bad deeds and joins hands with Maya to ruin his life. So, after Rishi's death, she sacrifices herself by claiming to be his girlfriend to save Maya from MJ. Her role was shot, but it brought around many new turns to the already twisted story.

7. Ankit Siwach aka Vikram's entry:

Just days before the show came to an end, the story of Beyhadh 2 took a drastic change. Maya apparently lost her memory, after a tiff with MJ, and a new entrant made his way. Well, we're about Ankit Siwach aka Vikram Jaisingh. He entered as Maya's past and revealed many unknown secrets of her life. Vikram revealed how he saved Manvi's life, gave her a new life and identity, but she ultimately betrayed her. She got married to him but ended up cheating on him.

He came back to Maya's life to get her back and start afresh with her. However, in the process to do so, he reveals his ugly side and kills Rajeev and Nandini (Maya's mother). Later, Maya asks him to support her to ruin MJ's life.

