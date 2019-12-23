Beyhadh 2 actor Ashish Chowdhry OPENS UP about playing to father to grown ups on screen & not doing comedies

Ashish Chowdhry who is currently seen opposite Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang in Beyhadh 2, recently opened up playing to father to grown ups on screen and not doing comedies

Ashish Chowdhry is currently wooing the audiences with his amazing acting chops in Beyhadh 2 opposite and Shivin Narang. The show is doing amazingly well and people are showering all their love to the star cast. Apart from Jenny if there's something that is attracting viewers the most is Ashish Chowdhry's salt-and-pepper look. The actor, who is a father to young children in real life, has no qualms of playing father to grown-up adults on screen. Yes, we're talking about him playing father to Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma in Beyhadh 2.

In an exclusive conversation with Times of India, the actor revealed that is absolutely fine in playing a doting father to elder children. Giving examples of Sanjeev Kumar in Sholay who without any issues played a senior character to Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, other actors today, must not shy away from playing older roles. Ashish, who is known for his comedy movies, also opened up about the reason of not taking a shift from multi-starrer movies now. He said, he has taken inspiration from Kevin Spacey's roles in international TV shows and thus thought that it was high time to take a turn and do something different. Doing something unique was important, be it on any medium, as the character matters the most.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 actress enjoys her weekend getaway with co stars Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma & others; View PIC

Chowdhry, who is especially renowned for his Dhamaal franchise wasn't a part of Total Dhamaal. Revealing the reason behind the same, he told that he was busy working for Dev that time. He also mentioned that he does not wish to be a part of multi-starrer comedies now, as he wants tio play roles that have a sense of maturity and depth in them.

Credits :Times of India

Read More