Beyhadh 2 actor Ashish Chowdhry REVEALS he faced financial crunches after 26/11 but his friends saved him

Ashish Chowdhry who was last seen as MJ in Beyhadh 2 recently made some shocking revelations about his past. He shared how he was in a deep financial crisis and how it was his friends who always came to his rescue.

Discussions over mental health have begun on social media, sadly after the demise of a rising star - Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra apartment, where he was found hanging. However, no suicide note has been found by the police yet, and detailed investigations are on. However, several media reports suggest that the late actor was suffering from depression. Sushant's untimely and unfortunate demise has led many people to talk about their issues out in the open, and also spread awareness of mental health.

Many people including celebrities have urged people to 'ask for help' anytime they need before taking any drastic step, and don not ignore the gravity of mental problems. Amidst all this, Ashish Chowdhry recently made some shocking revelations about his past. He was last seen as MJ in Beyhadh 2 opposite and Shivin Narang. He shared how he was in a deep financial crisis and how it was his friends who always came to his rescue. The actor took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he faced a low in his life both emotionally and financially after 26/11. But it was his friends who saved him at that time and have been continuing to support him ever since.

He further added that he is thankful and grateful to the universe for giving him friends who have supported him in good and bad times. He also assured that he will be there for his friends and will stand by them in whatever situation. Asish further added that he is just a phone call away, and he has a lot of love and gratitude to give others. He concluded mentioning, 'Friends are our only earning.'

Take a look at Ashish's heartfelt note here:

I dipped after 26/11.

Even financially.

And I’m clear it was my friends who saved me.

They save me to date.

I can only thank the universe by promising I’ll always be there for them.

I’m a phone call away.

And I’ve a lot of love and gratitude to give.

Friends are our only earning. — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) June 14, 2020

