Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget goes 'out of order' as she dozes off in the midst of a shoot; PHOTO

Jennifer Winget has recently shared a BTS picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen dozing off in the midst of a shoot. Check out the picture.

The very beautiful and talented has a massive fan following on social media and the reasons are quite obvious. The stunning beauty is known for popular shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Bepannaah, Saraswatichandra and many others. Currently, Jennifer is seen in the show Beyhadh 2 in which she plays the role of Maya. She had garnered a lot of appreciation for portraying a negative role in the first season of Beyhadh which became extremely popular among the audiences.

Jennifer is frequently active on social media where she has a huge fan base. She often keeps them updated with bits and pieces related to her personal and professional life. The Beyhadh actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is quite relatable for many of us. She is seen dozing off apparently during the off hours of one of her shoots which is clearly evident from her hilarious caption that reads, ‘Out of Order.’

Check out the latest picture of Jennifer Winget below:

Talking about Beyhadh 2, apart from Jennifer, the show also features Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhry and Rohit Verma in the lead roles. The show has been currently faring well at the TRP charts and its nail biting sequences are worth a watch for all the daily soap lovers! It won’t be wrong to call it one of the most popular TV programs in current times. The predecessor season of Beyhadh starred and Aneri Vajani in pivotal roles.

