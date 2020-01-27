Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget goes river rafting as she wraps up the shoot in Rishikesh; See PHOTOS

Currently, Jennifer Winget is seen essaying the role of Maya in season 2 of Beyhadh.

A few days back, Bepannaah actor jetted off to Rishikesh to shoot for a sequence from Beyhadh 2, and thanks to social media, this gorgeous diva has been sharing pictures and BTS videos from the sets of Rishikesh. After sharing candid selfies and photos with dogs, today, Jennifer Winget shared a series of photos with the cast and crew of Beyhadh as they wrapped up the shooting in Rishikesh. From enjoying river rafting in Rishikesh to clicking sun kissed photos, clearly, their Rishikesh schedule was a lot of fun and alongside the photos, Jenny wrote, “Quite the wrap in Rishikesh for #Beyhadh2 Stay tuned as we prepare to make a splash!”

As per reports, Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang jetted off to Rishikesh to film a wedding sequence as the show will witness a major twist as Rudra (Shivin) and Maya (Jennifer) will tie the knot. Well, we are sure off of Beyhadh’s avid lovers are looking forward to this sequence in the show, and as for the show, it was premiered on December 2, 2019 and talking about the story, it revolves around Maya (Jennifer Winget) who wants to take revenge on Mrityunjay aka MJ's (Ashish Chowdhry). Currently, Maya has successfully killed MJ's son Rishi (Rajat Verma) on the show and is now plotting against MJ’s other son Rudra (Shivin Narang).

Prior to Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget was seen romancing Harshad Chopda in Bepannaah, and post the shows’ wrap up, Jennifer started shooting for her web show- Code M.

Credits :Instagram

Read More