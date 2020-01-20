Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget looks delightful as she poses in this candid click & Internet loves it

Currently, Jennifer Winget is essaying the role of Maya in Beyhadh 2

After the makers of Bepannaah pulled the plug on the show, all of fans were supremely upset since the show ended abruptly but as we speak, her fans are happy because currently, Jennifer is see​​n as Maya in Beyhadh 2. Not just this, Jennifer Winget has also made her web debut in Code M. Besides her busy shooting schedule, Jennifer Winget always makes sure to update her fans on social media and today, Jenny brightened up the day as she posted a candid photo. Needless to say, Jennifer Winget looks gorgeous as ever and alongside the photo, she wrote, ‘Be Still and Know’.

During a recent interview, when Jennifer Winget was asked about what made her so long to make her web debut, Jennifer said that Code M was just the right project for her to work in and when this was offered to her, she didn't have a reason to say no to it. In the show, Jennifer is seen portraying the role of Major Monica Mehra, a Military Lawyer, whose main agenda is to crack Code M.

Talking about Beyhadh 2, Jennifer’s co-star, Shivin, spoke about his bond with Jennifer as he said that they bonded since their very first shot. “We gave it right in the first take itself and it seemed seamless. Till now, whatever scenes we have done, the makers have really liked it,” he shared. During Christmas, Jennifer Winget threw a Christmas bash at her Mumbai residence and from Harshad Chopda, Namita Dubey to her other industry friends, everyone was in attendance at the party, and from singing to dancing and making merry, her Christmas bash was all things fun.

Credits :Instagram

Read More