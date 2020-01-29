Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget looks every inch of a diva as she shares a throwback PHOTO from her vacay

Currently, Jennifer Winget is essaying the role of Maya in Beyhadh 2

is known for shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Bepannaah, and Beyhadh, among others and as we speak, Jennifer is shooting for season 2 of Beyhadh wherein she plays the role of Maya. Now, Jennifer is quite active on social media and often, shares candid photos and BTS videos from the sets of the show and today, looks like, Jennifer was missing her vacation as she shared a throwback photo from her vacation. In the photo, Jennifer is seen wearing white pants and brown sweater and alongside the photo, Jennifer wrote, “Standing out is one thing but being remembered...oh that is hard, genuine work!.”

A few days back, Jennifer and her Beyhadh 2 co-star, Shivin Narang had jetted off to Rishikesh to shoot for the show, and from enjoying on set with dogs to river rafting to praying at the Ganga arti, Jennifer’s rishikesh shooting schedule was all things fun. During an interview, when Shivin was asked about shooting in Rishikesh, he had said that, “We are really excited to shoot outdoors for 'Beyhadh 2' and that too in such a beautiful place like Rishikesh. The weather here is amazing and I am looking forward to river rafting sequence in the cold water.”

The makers of Beyhadh 2 decided to jet off to Rishikesh to shoot Rudra and Maya's marriage in one of the temples of Rishikesh as the show will witness a major twist as Rudra (Shivin) and Maya (Jennifer) will tie the knot. Talking about the show, Beyhadh 2 was premiered on December 2, 2019 and talking about the story, it revolves around Maya (Jennifer Winget) who wants to take revenge on Mrityunjay aka MJ's (Ashish Chowdhry). Also, Beyhadh 2 is faring well at the TRP charts, and we are sure the makers are planning some nail biting sequences to ensure that the show remains at the top. Prior to Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget was seen romancing Harshad Chopda in Bepannaah, and post the shows’ wrap up, Jennifer started shooting for her web show- Code M.

