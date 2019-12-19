Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget looks gobsmackingly beautiful in a black gown; View Pic

Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 which premiered on December 2 has been getting rave reviews from the viewers. The thriller has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens with its latest party track.

Beyhadh 2 which premiered on December 2 has been getting rave reviews from the viewers. The thriller has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens with its latest party track. , who plays the titular role of vengeful Maya, recently shared a BTS picture that revealed her party looks from the sequence which will come up in the show soon. And now, we got our hands on one of her pictures and we have to say Jennifer looked gorgeous in the all-black look. The look that she donned for the show has been inspired by Jonas. For the scene, Jennifer wore a black ballroom gown and teamed it with matching lace eye mask. Minimal makeup and accessories completed her look. Check out the picture right below.

Talking about the inspiration for her look, a source shared, “It took us almost a week’s time to finally decide her look which would depict her character and make her look ravishing. as black is a very restricted color, we have a quite limited area to experiment to bring out new looks of Maya and so far we have ensured that none of her looks seem repeated and will maintain the same in the future. When it comes to experimenting with looks and attires, Priyanka Chopra is the name that strikes our mind. The designer team took inspiration from one of her recent looks and altered it into Maya’s appearance.”

