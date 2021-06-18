Beyhadh 2 actor Manish Verma on COVID 19: This lockdown has taught me the importance of being myself

Television actor Manish Verma has opened up the lessons the Coronavirus pandemic has taught him. Check out the details.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the country has been in a grim situation with the recent spike in cases. While the vaccination drives pose as a ray of hope for everyone, people are still uncertain about what the future holds. With the second wave, many celebrities from Bollywood and the Television industries have come forward to extend their support through their social media handles. Now, TV actor Manish Verma, who is known for his role in shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Beyhadh 2, has now opened up what he has learned during the pandemic.

In a chat with ETimes, the actor shared that the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic has been a great role model for him. He explained that the pandemic has helped him realize how fragile our lives are. He also opened up about playing different characters on screen and the effect it has on his mental health. “Sometimes, few characters are so powerful that take a toll on mental health and it becomes really difficult to de-role from that particular character when the role is over,” he told the outlet.

The actor explained that the prolonged lockdown period made him understand the importance of individuality and comprehend what he wants to achieve in life. He said that patience is one of the essential things the pandemic has taught him. He called it a ‘key element’ to lead a smooth life. “If you have patience, then only you can understand what you really need to do,” he concluded.

Credits :ETimes

