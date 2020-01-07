Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang aka Rudra Roy looks suave & intriguing in his latest photo

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang aka Rudra Roy has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle which will surely send his fans into frenzy. Check out his latest picture.

Beyhadh 2 has been receiving tremendous response from the audiences ever since the beginning and continues to do so even now. The second season of the much – loved show premiered on December 2, 2019 and well, it has definitely lived up to the expectations of the fans. Shivin Narang, who portrays the male lead, Rudra Roy in the show, has been receiving praises from everyone for his stellar performance. Moreover, his on – screen chemistry with has also received appreciation.

Shivin is frequently active on social media wherein he enjoys a massive fan following. The talented actor often updates his fans with whatever is happening in his life. Now, much to the excitement of the fans, Shivin has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he looks undeniably charming! The actor looks intriguing as he poses for the camera wearing a white shirt in the picture which is taken probably on the sets of Beyhadh 2.

Check out the latest picture of Shivin Narang below:

Apart from Shivin and Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh 2 also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Rajat Verma in the lead roles. It happens to be the second installment of the show of the same name. Its predecessor series starred Jennifer Winget, and Aneri Vajani in the lead roles. However, the second season of Beyhadh is not a continuation of the first one and chronicles around a completely different storyline.

