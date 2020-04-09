Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang leaves co star Jennifer Winget speechless in THIS video and you cannot miss it

Shivin Narang's impromptu video with his Beyhadh 2 co star Jennifer Winget is too cute to miss. Take a look.

Beyhadh 2 is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television right now, and there's no doubt about the fact. The show starring Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles, have been grabbing eyeballs ever since its first episode. The revenge drama is premiered on 2 December 2019 and instantly became a hit. While viewers were happy to see Jenny reprising Maya Jaisingh's role again, Shivin and Ashish also soon made their place as Rudra and MJ in the hearts of the audience.

Though Shivin and Jenny shared the screen for the first time, the new pair instantly tugged many hearts. Their awe-inspiring chemistry made heads turned, and fans went all gaga over them. They're loved so much that fans have also nicknamed them as 'MayRa.' However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, we're missing out on new episodes of the show. So, we got our hands on a beautiful video of Shivin and Jenny's off-screen bond, wherein the former makes the actress speechless.

The video is a BTS moment from their sets, wherein the two are seen having a relaxing time as they wait for the next shot. In the video, Shivin is heard saying, 'Waqt badla hai Maya nahi. Dekhiye aaj se Beyhadh 2..' and he pans the camera towards Jennifer. As soon as Jenny comes in the frame, she is left all confused and keeps mum. She doesn't know what she has to say until Shivin prompts her about the show's new timing. She then continues, 'Raat 10. 30 baje, Sony par.'

Jenny then realizes her silly mistake and bursts into a fit of laughter. She feels a little embarrassed, and Shivin makes her repeat the timing again. The two then start laughing and look too adorable together. Well, we must say Jenny's cute expressions are to die for and their fun banter is all things love.

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Beyhadh 2 went through a time slot change from 9 pm to 10.30 pm after many rumours of the show taking the digital route. In mid-March, speculations were rife that since the show is not able to garner as much TRP's like the first season on TV, but is doing well on digital platforms, there will be a shift. However, later Jennifer and the channel snubbed rumours of the show going off-air or taking a digital turn, and the new time slot was introduced.

Recently, the show welcomed Ankit Siwach in the cast. He plays the role of Vikram who is related to Maya's past. Though his character details are not revealed completely, the makers have hinted that he was supposed to marry Maya. Now, Maya is using Vikram to take his revenge from MJ and destroy his life. Yes, the tables have turned, as Maya is seen plotting a new plan against MJ and the Roy family.

What are your thoughts on this cute throwback video? Are you missing the duo already? Let us know in the comment section below.

