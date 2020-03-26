Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang misses shooting for the Jennifer Winget co starrer due to Coronavirus lockdown

Shivin Narang took to social media to share how he misses shooting for Beyhadh 2. Check out his post here.

The entire country is on lockdown of 21 days, and while we know that the essential services continue to be functioning, a lot of other things, most of the things for that matter have come to a halt, including the shoots for daily soaps, or any other medium for that matter. This obviously leaves no scope for something such as working from home and hence, celebrities have been missing the shoots that used to keep them busy as well as entertained. And so, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang shared posts on his story stating how he missed the shoots after all.

Shivin shared videos of an ongoing episode of the show and wrote down how he is missing shoot and also went on to tag co-star and team members in the post as well. However, as much as one is missing doing what they do in everyday life, this lockdown is all about moving a step away and doing different things, and so, there's very little that anyone can do about the sudden quarantine situation that we are all in. This is one of those 'it is what it is' situation and so, we all need to keep up with it.

Meanwhile, Shivin also went on to speak about the entire situation in the country and while he, like all of us agrees to this being the right decision, also shared what has he been doing during this time and how it is a good time to indulge in whatever makes us happy and reflect on goals.

Check out a glimpse of Beyhadh 2 actor's post here:

