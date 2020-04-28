Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang OPENS UP on fans extreme reaction for Jennifer Winget starrer going off air

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 has been pulled off amidst the Coroanvirus lockdown. This sudden closure of the revenge drama has left fans mighty disappointed. Recently, Shivin reacted to fans' extreme reaction for the show going off air. Here's what he said.

Beyhadh 2 was one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television. With a new cast, plot, drama, and hope, the show kick-started its journey in December 2019. While reprised her role as Maya Jaisingh, Shivin Narang as Rudra and Ashish Chowdhry as MJ added the new 'tadka'. Since its very first episode, the revenge drama had viewers hooked to their screen as they were yearning to see Maya's bold avatar. The twists and turns in the story made it more interesting. Fans loved Maya and Rudra's jodi, and affectionately called them as 'MayRa.'

However, just a few days ago, a shocking piece of news came in. Beyhadh 2 has been axed by the channel, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. And the show's abrupt end has left fans heartbroken. While they were waiting for new episodes of the show, Sony pulled it off considering the current situations in the country. Fans are utterly disappointed, they have expressed their sadness, confusion, and love for the show on social media. While many still cannot fathom the show's end, others have come out with strong reactions.

One such extreme reaction of a fan threatening to commit suicide if the show goes off the air has caught everyone's attention. Shivin recently opened up about such strong reactions by the fans for the show's closure in a conversation with The Times of India. He said that the show had a huge fan following as it was true to its story and maintained a great standard in both the seasons. It is extremely disheartening that a show with such caliber has been axed in such a manner, however, it's a helpless situation.

He further added that he understands the anger and angst that fans have with the decision. However, nobody should harm themselves for Beyhadh 2. It is very well-acknowledged that they love the show and are attached to it, but such reactions are not good. Shivin requested viewers to not any extreme measures or harm themselves for Beyhadh. He said that it is a time that everybody needs to be patient. The world is fighting a battle against COVID-19, so everyone should be safe.

Recently, Jennifer also expressed her disappointment with Beyhadh 2 going off-air. She said that the show is extremely close to her heart and will always be. Sadly, the makers have to pull the plug suddenly, without giving the story a proper and logical end. However, she is hopeful that something better would come out of all this in the upcoming days for everyone. She hopes that their fans will understand the circumstances and stay with them, whatever may be the outcome. Moreover, the diva revealed that they were anyway planning to pull down Beyhadh 2 next month. Jenny also said that owing to the COVID-19 scare, it was the logical step because the safety and security of the entire team also need to be taken care of.

What are your thoughts on this? Will you miss Jenny and Shivin's jodi on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

