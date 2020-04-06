Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang REACTS to his society being sealed after a resident tests positive for COVID 19

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang has expressed concern for the senior citizens as his society has been sealed after a resident tested positive for Coranvirus. Here's what he said.

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang has been having a tough time since the past few days, as his residential complex has been sealed due to Coronavirus scare. The actor's Malad society has been cordoned off a resident tested positive for COVID 19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also identified the area as a containment zone. The COVID-19 patient had a recent travel history, and the officials took action as soon as the case was detected. The apartment complex consists of six buildings. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Sakshi Tanwar, among other TV stars, also stays at the address.

Talking to Mid-day about the Shivin revealed that the buildings were sealed on Thursday (April 2). Shivin, who stays with his family, said that they have no option but to follow the rules and guidelines given by the officials. He mentioned that no resident is allowed to step outside even shop for essential commodities. Whatever is required has to be ordered online and the essentials are dropped at the main gate of the complex. The concerned person has to pick it up from there and take back home.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant went to talk about the ordeal of senior citizens who are staying there and expressed his concern for them. Though he feels that the extreme steps taken are a necessity, it is posing an issue for elderly people. He said, that it gets difficult for older people as the complex is huge. They have to walk nearly half a kilometer just to get to the main gate (entrance) and pick up their supplies. However, Shivin stated that everyone strictly adhering to the rules and will continue to do so, as this is the only way to the spread of the deadly virus.

