Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang shares throwback photos from a shoot but Rashami Desai has a question

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang has shared some photos from a photoshoot and his look is every bit intense in these. Check them out right here.

Social media has always been a fun space to be at and while it definitely does seem to have quite the entertaining element, right now, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, it seems to be sort of the only rescue given the nationwide lockdown. While one cannot get enough of all the memes doing the rounds on social media, fans have also been on a lookout for posts from their favourite celebrities and last night, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang posted photos which sure have our attention.

Right now, shoots have been stalled and there isn't anything that seems to be functioning and hence, people have been sharing throwback videos, photos, and all things one can do while working from home. Shivin took to social media and shared two photos from his photoshoot back in the time and while he captioned the post as "Yuuuuuuhiiiiiiiiii....." it has left Bigg Boss 13 contestant and his good friend with a question and it seems to be fun.

Check out Beyadh 2 actor's post right here:

Meanwhile, Shivin also went on to speak about the quarantine situation and while talking to us, the actor said, "During this quarantine, use this time to reinvent yourself. We all are so busy in our daily lives, so take this time to unwind, reflect on your goals, indulge in whatever makes you happy."

