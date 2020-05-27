Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang in talks to star as male lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5?

Reports have it that Shivin Narang might take on the lead role in the upcoming Ekta Kapoor franchise, Naagin 5.

The entertainment industry is currently on a halt, however, there have been constant reports about what is going on given the talks about shoots resuming soon. None the less, there have been multiple shows that have been taken off-air, and one of those shows also happens to be Beyhadh 2. The show featured and Shivin Narang in the lead roles, however, the channel decided to take pull the plug on the show.

And now, as it turns out, another show that has been gaining a lot of attention is Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. Featuring Nia Sharma, , and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles, reports have it that the show will wrap up once the lockdown is over and thereby, make way for Naagin 5. Even before the lockdown is over, reports about Shivin Narang being roped in for the show have been doing the rounds now, however, we know little about anything else just yet.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra, while talking about the show, told us that they have gotten a call about wrapping up the show post the lockdown, however, he did add how he thinks it was something that was expected given the way things have been and how other shows have had a similar fate. None the less, fans can be glad that they will get to witness the end of the show, unlike many others that have been pulled down during the lockdown itself.

