  1. Home
  2. tv

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang wins hearts with his suave & intriguing look in a new PHOTO

Shivin Narang has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. Check out the picture of the Beyhadh 2 star.
Mumbai
Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang wins hearts with his suave & intriguing look in a new PHOTOBeyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang wins hearts with his suave & intriguing look in a new PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there is one actor in the Indian television industry who has been winning hearts with his outstanding performances, it is definitely Shivin Narang. It won’t be wrong to call the handsome hunk one of the most bankable celebs in current times. He has showcased his acting prowess in numerous shows like Internet Wala Love, Suvreen Guggal, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, and others. Moreover, Shivin often treats his fans with numerous posts on social media thereby keeping them updated.

As we speak of this, the Beyhadh 2 actor has shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is sure to send many of his fans into a frenzy. Shivin has shared a rather intriguing picture in which he undoubtedly looks suave. The TV star is seen wearing a black outfit in this close-up shot that is hard to miss. He has also captioned the post as ‘daydreaming’ which we feel aptly matches his current picture.

Meanwhile, check out Shivin Narang’s latest Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. . #daydreaming #shivinnarang

A post shared by Shivin Narang (shivin7) on

On the work front, Shivin Narang’s last appearance was in the show Beyhadh 2 co-starring Jennifer Winget as the female lead. He played the role of Rudra Roy in the popular show that has received a humongous response from the audience. However, the sad part is that the makers of Beyhadh 2 have decided to pull-off the show amidst the lockdown that has been imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis. This has definitely left many of the fans disappointed.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement