Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang wins hearts with his suave & intriguing look in a new PHOTO

Shivin Narang has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. Check out the picture of the Beyhadh 2 star.

If there is one actor in the Indian television industry who has been winning hearts with his outstanding performances, it is definitely Shivin Narang. It won’t be wrong to call the handsome hunk one of the most bankable celebs in current times. He has showcased his acting prowess in numerous shows like Internet Wala Love, Suvreen Guggal, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, and others. Moreover, Shivin often treats his fans with numerous posts on social media thereby keeping them updated.

As we speak of this, the Beyhadh 2 actor has shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is sure to send many of his fans into a frenzy. Shivin has shared a rather intriguing picture in which he undoubtedly looks suave. The TV star is seen wearing a black outfit in this close-up shot that is hard to miss. He has also captioned the post as ‘daydreaming’ which we feel aptly matches his current picture.

Meanwhile, check out Shivin Narang’s latest Instagram post below:

On the work front, Shivin Narang’s last appearance was in the show Beyhadh 2 co-starring as the female lead. He played the role of Rudra Roy in the popular show that has received a humongous response from the audience. However, the sad part is that the makers of Beyhadh 2 have decided to pull-off the show amidst the lockdown that has been imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis. This has definitely left many of the fans disappointed.

ALSO READ Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang OPENS UP on mental health and depression after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×