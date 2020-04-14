Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's adorable expressions in THIS video are too cute to handle; Watch

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's expressions in a latest video will leave you awestruck. Take a look.

Shivin Narang is one of the handsome actors we have in the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about the fact. Whether it is his cute looks or amazing sense of style, the young actor has swooned everyone. Not only this, but he has utterly galvanized the audience with his flawless acting skills. While the actor started his journey on TV in 2012 with Suvreen Guggal: Topper of The Year, he became a household name with Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera. Later, he earned the image of a lover boy after playing Jai Mittal in Internet Wala Love.

Now, the handsome hunk is winning hearts as Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2 opposite aka Maya. Though the two actors have been paired alongside each other for the first time, they're making it hard for many to believe the fact. Their awe-inspiring chemistry has wowed many, and fans have affectionately named them as 'MayRa. While they are now missing new episodes of the nail-biting revenge, Shivin is making sure to keep his fans engaged by his social media interactions.

Just like many of us, boredom is also striking the actor and he is doing all he can to drive it away. While he is busy relishing dishes made by his mom, the actor is also spending time on TikTok. He recently shared a video on the platform, and it is now doing rounds on Instagram. In the video, the actor is seen giving some quirky but adorable expressions while looking at the camera, as a song is played in the background. His cutesy looks are making everyone go gaga over him. The video is an absolute treat for the eyes and his splendid acting skills are viable in those mini 15 to 30 seconds video also. Wearing a black t-shirt and messy hair, Shivin surely looks handsome as ever. Shivin enjoys a huge following there also and seems to woo his fans completely.

Take a look at Shivin's adorable video here:

Just two days ago, Shivin shared a beautiful throwback picture from the Beyhadh 2 sets with Jennifer. In the picture, the duo was seen indulging in a sword fight. Well, as per Shivin's post, the BTS moment was posted on public demand, as MayRa fans are yearning to see them onscreen again. It looks like Shivin is missing going to shoots amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

However, just today (April 14, 2020) morning, PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, 2020, owing to the gravity of the situation. With the extension, seems like the fans will have to wait for a little longer to see their favourite stars back on screen again. While it is a little disheartening, preventing the spread of COVID-19 is essential and this step taken by the Government is for everyone's best.

The actor is also spreading awareness among the masses to take all safety measures and precautions to help flatten the curve. He also urged people to focus on mental health and well-being as, during such stressful times, anxiety and depressions are bound to seep in. Now, Shivin's cute videos are coming as a breath of fresh air. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

