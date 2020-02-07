Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's myriad expressions in his latest PHOTOS are worth a watch; Check them out

Shivin Narang has recently shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle in which he showcases myriad expressions. Check out the pictures of the Beyhadh 2 actor.

The handsome hunk Shivin Narang has been all over the news off late owing to his stellar performance in the popular show Beyhadh 2. The talented actor already enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy his acting prowess in previous shows. Moreover, Shivin’s good looks can make anyone go weak on their knees and there is no second doubt about this fact. He is considered to be one of the best looking actors of Indian telly town.

Shivin Narang is frequently active on social media wherein he has been able to acquire a huge fan following. The actor often shares bits and pieces related to his daily life on the same. Recently, Shivin has shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle which are worth watching out for. The actor is seen displaying his myriad expressions through these pictures in which he is seen wearing a black jacket. Well, there is no denial that he looks extremely suave here and his expressions are to die for!

Check out the pictures of Shivin Narang below:

Talking about Beyhadh 2, Shivin portrays the role of Rudra Roy in the show. Apart from Shivin, it also features , Ashish Chowdhry and Rohit Verma in the lead roles. His on – screen chemistry with Jennifer Winget has also been loved by the audiences. Prior to this, the handsome hunk has appeared in numerous other TV programs including Suvreen Guggal – Topper of the Year, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, Internet Wala Love, etc.

