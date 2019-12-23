Beyhadh 2 actress enjoys her weekend getaway with co stars Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma & others; View PIC

Beyhadh 2 actors Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Rajat Verma have enjoyed their weekend getaway to the fullest. Check out their latest picture.

The popular show Beyhadh 2 has been receiving humongous response from the audiences ever since its premiere earlier this month. The revenge drama starring , Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry has been winning hearts because of its intrigued storyline and powerful portrayal of characters. It has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception because of its dangerous shoot sequences. Beyhadh 2 witnesses Jennifer Winget reprising her role as revengeful and cold – hearted Maya.

The entire star cast of Beyhadh 2 is known for maintaining a really good rapport with each other. Most often, they are also spotted hanging out together the pictures of which they share on their respective social media handles. Recently, Jennifer Winget has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be enjoying a happy weekend getaway with co – stars Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma, Kangan Nangia and the show’s director Prateek Shah.

Check out the picture shared by Jennifer Winget below:

Shivin Narang looks dapper as usual in a blue denim jacket while Jennifer Winget looks undeniably pretty in a black dress. As a whole, all of them appear to be enjoying their Sunday to the fullest in the picture. Talking about Beyhadh 2, it chronicles the life of Maya who is hell bent on seeking revenge from MJ (Ashish Chowdhry) by destroying his only family – his sons (Shivin and Rajat). Now, it will be revealed only in the course of time what lies ahead in this spine chilling revenge drama.

Credits :Instagram

