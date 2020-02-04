Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget aka Maya looks intriguing in THIS throwback PHOTO

Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget has recently shared a throwback picture from the sets of the show on her Instagram handle. Check out the picture.

If there is one actress in the Indian television industry who has witnessed a massive increase in her fan following over the past few years, it is definitely . The beautiful actress has stolen hearts with her amazing performances in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Bepannaah, Saraswatichandra and the latest being Beyhadh 2. Jennifer has been specifically applauded for playing a dark character in Beyhadh 2 which is currently one of the most popular shows to be aired on TV.

Jennifer is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the actress has shared a throwback picture of herself as Maya from the sets of Beyhadh in which she looks simply intriguing. This picture is probably from the first season of Beyhadh because of which she denotes the word ‘throwback.’ Those who were the ardent followers of the first season definitely know that Maya was always seen in white outfits. This picture is no exception wherein the actress is seen wearing a white and black outfit and carrying a bouquet of white flowers.

Check out the throwback picture of Jennifer Winget below:

(ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget goes 'out of order' as she dozes off in the midst of a shoot; PHOTO)

Apart from Jennifer, Beyhadh 2 also stars Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang and Rohit Verma in the lead roles. It has been receiving humongous response from the audiences ever since the beginning and has been able to live up to the expectations just like its predecessor season. Recently, the entire star cast of Beyhadh 2 went to Rishikesh for shooting some nail biting sequences the pictures of which they shared on their respective social media handles.

Credits :Instagram

Read More