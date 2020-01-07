Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget dons a 'Fauji' look for Code M as she tries to expose an ugly secret; WATCH

Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget has finally made her digital debut with Code M as a Military Lawyer and we're totally stunned. Take a look.

After mesmerizing everyone with her bold and intense avatar in Beyhadh 2, is all set to mesmerise everyone in yet another strong role. But, this time not in the Television industry. Yes, our beloved Jenny is all set to step in the new era of streaming and mark her presence there. The pretty face will make her digital debut with the much-awaited action thriller web show, Code M. After the big announcement, the makers have finally released the trailer of the show featuring Jennifer in a never-seen before look.

The trailer reveals Jenny as an Indian Army (Military) lawyer named Monica Mehra. She is on a mission to uncover an uncomfortable and ugly truth relating to the Army force. Dressed in the army uniform with intense look on her face, she absolutely rocks the look. Se is seen investigating a case of a militant encounter that will not only ruin a family, but also point fingers at the armed forces. Her sole purpose is going to be find out the truth and crack the ‘Code M’. As per the trailer, Jenny will also be seen performing several impressive action stunts and chase sequences. Well, in this Army Loire Major look, Jenny only proves that she can ace any role it ease and confidence.

Talking about the story, it revolves around the mysterious encounter with Army officer Sameer Ali. Sameer and three other military officials are martyred in the jungles of North East India. Though Sameer is posthumously honoured with a Sena Medal, many suspicions around his encounter are raised. Later, a brutal truth is revealed the encounter happens to be fake and is rather a planned murder.

Apart from Jennifer Winget, Code M also features Tanuj Virani and Rajat Kapoor in vital roles. Rajat is playing Colonel Suryaveer Chauhan, while Tanuj Virwani is playing Monica’s ex, Angad Sandhu. What are your thoughts on Jenny's new project? Are you excited to see the diva dress in an army uniform and send chills down your spine? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

