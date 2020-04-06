Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget gives a 'Grow Out' challenge; Urges people to NOT cut hair amid lockdown

Jennifer Winget has a new challenge for everyone and you're definitely going to enjoy it. Read on to know more.

With the stay indoors order in place amid the Coronavirus crisis, people are going stir-crazy as boredom is taking on them. Not much to anyone's surprise, many are killing time by scrolling social media, cooking and doing creative activities. You might have seen social with a myriad of challenges, which is only opening doors to pass time creatively. Some celebrities have joined the bandwagon. Now, Beyahdh 2 actress has come up with an interesting 'Grow Out Challenge' for her fans.

Wondering what the Grow Out challenge is all about? Well, Jennifer is urging people to not cut their hair amidst the lockdown, but rather grow them. Yes, while many are missing their salon sessions and are becoming hairstylists for their selves, Jenny is asking people to not attempt to cut their hair at home. The reason for doing so is that everyone is not an expert, and things might just go very wrong with this experiment. One might even end up hurting oneself. So to prevent any such foul activity, the actress has thrown up a 'Grow out' challenge.

The diva is advocating this challenge for BBlunt as she is associated with the hair-care brand. The beautiful actress is known for her amazing beauty and luscious hair. And now she is teaching everyone to regain a sense of control, at least when it comes to their locks. Apart from Jenny, TV stars Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput are also asking people to work on their hair and not take any tips from others, rather than an expert.

So, are you going to take up Jenny's 'Grow Out' challenge and avoid chopping your hair until the 21-day lockdown gets over? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

