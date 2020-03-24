Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget has the perfect quarantining tips amidst Coronavirus lockdown

Jennifer Winget has always ensured she speaks up when it is needed, and not just that, the Beyhadh 2 actress also has come up with some super cool tips for her fans as everyone is quarantined at home due to Coronavirus.

The world is facing the wrath of the dangerous pandemic that Coronavirus is and well, all the celebrities have been doing their bit in order to give away advice and ask fans to stay home and stay safe. Social media is currently full of photos and videos from what everyone is doing now that they are stuck at home, however, some have, in fact, turned this time into one to cherish while ensuring that we not only stay safe and follow precautionary methods, but also have some fun. And so, Beyhadh 2 actress has taken to social media to not just send out tips in this period of self quarantining, but she has also made everyone aware of what could be with a video she shared.

Her first tip says, 'Remember that time when the alarm went off, you wanted to sleep some more but didn't have a choice but to get out of bed and get your a** to work? Well, now's the time to snooze away and sleep some more. Get that 6-8 hours of proper sleep. Let your body really reboot to do everything else that I will be posting next.' While she definitely hit home with the very first point, what followed was a series of tips which she suggested including spending time with yourself, reading, enjoying time with pets, some self-care of course, and so many other things. If we decide to pick one thing at a time, March 31 is not going to see such a long time after all.

Check out some of Jennifer Winget's tips during self quarantining right here:

Jennifer also shared a video where she highlighted how the quarantine time does not have to be downtime and along with the video, she spoke about social distancing. The actress wrote, "Social distancing is crucial during this trying time and we’re all in this together. It’s funny if you come to think of it, but a virus has managed to equalize us all - caste, class, religion, and creed. But Social distancing doesn’t need to be boring."

