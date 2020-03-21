Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget reveals how it never felt like Bepannaah ever want off air
Bepannaah starring Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey clocked in 2 years recently and well, fans sure made it a point to celebrate the occasion as the show has been a favourite since it first went on air. And while Jennifer is currently busy with Beyhadh 2 already, and Sehban is shooting for Tujhse Hai Raabta, everyone did drop in love on a post shared by Bepannaah director Aniruddha Rajderkar in a post he shared with a huge caption.
Jennifer took to social media as well and dropped in a reply on Aniruddha's post as she dropped in a comment and wrote, "With a cast and crew so close knit and the constant outpour of overwhelming love from our audiences through posts and messages, it has never felt like we ever went off air! 2 years and counting...here's to the memories made making the show and to the Bepannaah love continuing to come in stronger than ever."
