Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget shares adorable PHOTOS with her pet dog on the latter's birthday

Jennifer Winget is known to be very close to her pet dog. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures on Instagram that are worth a glimpse.

When we talk about the most popular actresses in the world of Indian television, among the first names that come to our minds is . The stunning diva has been a part of numerous popular daily soaps. She has also joined the bandwagon of celebs, who have joined digital platforms. Right from Dill Mill Gayye’s Riddhima to Beyhadh’s Maya, the actress has put in vivid emotions into all of her characters thereby winning the hearts of the audience.

Talking about her personal life, Jennifer is very fond of her pet dog and often shares pictures with the latter. She has now shared some adorable pictures on the occasion of the birthday of her furry friend. The Beyhadh 2 actress is hugging the little guy while posing for the camera, and we bet these pictures of the duo are hard to miss. Jennifer also pens a sweet note for her doggo that reads, “Happy Birthday to the best ‘good boy’ in my world.”

Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Jennifer Winget last featured in the show Beyhadh 2 in which she reprised her role as Maya. The show also featured Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. The audience loved her on-screen chemistry with Narang. However, the makers of the show decided to end it abruptly owing to the inevitable lockdown that was announced in the country amid the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, Jennifer also appeared in a web show titled Code M earlier this year.

