Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget shares an inspiring note for fans ahead of New Year; View Post

Jennifer Winget of Beyhadh 2 fame has recently shared an inspiring note for her fans ahead of welcoming the New Year. Check out her latest Instagram post.

We are just a few hours away from welcoming the New Year and the celebrations have already begun. Just like others, our beloved celebs from the television industry have also started preparing for the same. While some of them have jetted off to exotic vacays, a few others have decided to spend quality time with their friends and folks. This is the reason why almost all of their respective social media handles are abuzz with glimpses of the same.

One such TV celeb is who is currently seen portraying the role of Maya in Beyhadh 2. The beautiful actress has decided to welcome the New Year on a positive note and has sent this message to her fans too through the medium of an Instagram post. She writes, “The present changes the past. Looking back you do not find what you left behind. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow hasn’t come yet. We have but only today. Let us begin.”

Check out Jennifer Winget’s latest Instagram post below:

The stunning beauty has also shared two pictures along with the post. In one of the pictures, Jennifer is probably sitting on a dinner table. The other picture happens to be a monochrome one in which she can be seen taking a long walk down some road. On the professional front, as it has been already mentioned above, Jennifer is currently seen in Beyhadh 2 co – starring Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhry and Rajat Verma in the lead roles. She was the female lead in the first season of Beyhadh too.

