Beyhadh 2: Ankit Siwach upset with show’s abrupt end; Hopes to work with Jennifer Winget again

As Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 is likely to end soon, her co-star Ankit Siwach expresses his disappointment about the same.

With the lockdown has got extended till May 3, 2020, it has brought the life to a standstill across the nation. In fact, the showbiz world has also been facing the adverse effects of this lockdown as all the shooting have been suspended indefinitely. The television producers are undoubtedly suffering heavy losses. Amid this ongoing lockdown, several shows have been pulled down by the makers with abrupt endings leaving the fans upset. Much to everyone’s surprise, Shivin Narang and starrer revenge drama Beyhadh 2 is also going to end soon.

As expected, the fans are heartbroken with the news. Interestingly, the cast of Beyhadh 2 is also quite upset with the abrupt end. Talking about the same, Ankit Siwach, who recently entered the show and was seen playing the role of Vikram Jaisingh, also expressed his disappointment and isn’t happy with Beyhadh 2 going off air. In his recent interaction with Tellychakkar, Vikram said, “When I got the news the first thing that hit me was I couldn’t play the character in brief. My role had a good graph and there were still a lot of things which could have been experimented. I just started getting into the skin of the character and now I hear that the show won’t return. It feels sad that a show like Beyhadh won’t return as it has a humongous fan following. Fans got too attached with my role.”

Furthermore, Ankit was all praises for his co-star Jennifer and admitted that he will be missing working with her. In fact, he also hoped to collaborate with the actress once again in the future. “It was great working with her. She is very good at her work. I will definitely miss working with her. When you have a great actor opposite you the scenes automatically come out well. Both of us had intense roles to play. If given a chance I would like to work with her once again in a new show,” he added.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

