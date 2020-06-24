Beyhadh 2 fame Shivin Narang opens up on his father's love for gadgets, shooting post lockdown & more

Shivin Narang who is popular for his stint in shows like Beyhadh 2 has recently opened up about his bond with his parents, resuming shoots post COVID-19 and many other facts. Read on for further details.

Shivin Narang is currently one of the most bankable actors of the Indian television industry. The handsome hunk has been winning hearts by showcasing his acting prowess in all the shows he has acted in till date. A few days back, the Beyhadh 2 actor also celebrated father’s day with his dad just like everyone else and shared pictures from the mini celebrations on social media too. Recently, in an interview, Shivin opens up on his bond with his parents.

The actor starts off by saying that his father Girish Narang is fond of smartphones and gadgets. Shivin also adds that he has inherited his love for gadgets from the latter. The actor then recalls how his parents managed him when he was at the hospital for some time because of an accident post which he hurt his hand. Shivin adds that they had also learned to make video calls to him. He says that he is proud of his father being tech-savvy.

Shivin says that he is not worried about his parents feeling helpless when he will be out for shooting post lockdown. He also calls it the most positive thing that has happened during the lockdown. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the show Beyhadh 2 co-starring as the female lead. The audience also loved his character as Rudra Roy in the popular show. Unfortunately, the makers of Beyhadh 2 have now decided to end the show.

