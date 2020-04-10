Beyhadh 2: Interesting facts about Jennifer Winget & Shivin Narang’s revenge show that will get you intrigued

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s Beyhadh 2 has been winning a lot of attention with its interesting storyline. Here are some of the lesser known facts about the show.

is one of the most talented actresses in the television industry and the diva has managed to garner herself a massive fan following with her stupendous performances and versatility. She makes sure to present something new on the table every time she hits the screen. From being a bubbly girl next door in Shaka Laka Boom Boom to a revengeful lady with endless mysteries in Beyhadh series, Jennifer has certainly come a long way in her career almost two decades. Interestingly, Jennifer, who is known for her unbelievably charming looks, had been making the headlines lately for her new show Beyhadh 2 which went on air in December last year.

The show features Jennifer in the role of Maya Jaisingh, Ashish Chowdhry as Mrityunjay Roy aka MJ and Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy. Beyhadh 2 happens to be a revenge drama which has come with some of the most mind-boggling twists. The story revolves around Maya who was once deceived by MJ and now she has returned to seek her revenge. She has vengeful plans and is adamant to destroy MJ and his family. In fact, as per the current plot, Maya had killed MJ’s younger son Rishi (played by Rajat Sharma) and had married Rudra to avenge MJ. However, a new twist came in their lives where Maya suffers a memory loss and is saved by a man named Vikram who claims to be her husband. On the other, Rudra has vowed to kill Maya after MJ proves that she had killed Rudra.

It goes without saying that Beyhadh 2 had got us on the edge of the seat with its intriguing storyline and the unexpected twists in the plot. Certainly, the fans are missing watching the show owing to the lockdown imposed across the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus outbreak in India. However, we chose to reminisce your memories from Beyhadh 2 as we bring you lesser known facts about the revenge drama.

Beyhadh 2 is the sequel of Jennifer Winget and ’s Beyhadh which had witnessed a grand success among the audience. However, the second season came with a different storyline. While Beyhadh revolved around endless love, Beyhadh 2 is all about hatred and revenge.

The show marks Jennifer’s first collaboration with Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry and the audience has been in awe of her chemistry with both the stars.

Ashish Chowdhry, who is often known for his witty performances and romantic roles in movies like Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, Qayamat: City Under Threat etc, has made us go weak on our knees with his swag as Mrityunjay Roy. Not only has he experimented with his look and opted for a salt and pepper style, but Ashish also emerged as one of the most terrifying villains of Indian television.

Maya’s looks have also gone a significant change for Beyhadh 2. Unlike the first season, Maya is seen donning black in the show as it signifies her hatred and revenge.

Jennifer has been working hard for the show and was seen performing thrilling scenes including aerial stunts all by herself.

On the other hand, Shivin, who has been excited to be a part of Beyhadh 2, had also learned fencing to give his best shot for the revenge drama,

