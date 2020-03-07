Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang aka Maya and Rudra's BTS photos have fans in awe

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang pose for some happy pictures in this post shared by Shivin Narang. Check out the post and photos right here.

and Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2 has been in the news for a while now, and even though it wasn't for very happy reasons, things seem to have settled in. Statements from both, Jennifer as well as the channel have cleared any remaining air about the show going off-air, Jennifer quitting it, or for that matter, any kind of change in association with it. Jennifer also made sure to address the elephant in the room, the rumours about her pay hike and put a full stop to it once and for all.

And while that is now a thing of the past and is done once and for all, we are here with some fresh photos of Beyhadh 2's leading duo shared by none other than Shivin himself. Apart from the fact that these photos seem to be a mix of BTS and other clicks which they happily posed for, his caption also has our attention because there isn't much that has been spoken about the ship name for Maya and Rudra. And now, Shivin has called it Mayra, and we like it.

Check out Jenniffer Winget and Shivin Narang's photos right here:

Meanwhile, the show has been keeping everyone at the edge of their seats and fans have been looking forward to what is in store for them. With all that is going on in the storyline currently, there was no chance that the show would shift to digital, leave away going off-air.

