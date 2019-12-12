Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang get injured during the shooting; DEETS INSIDE

As Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 is coming up with some mind-boggling twists in the storyline, it was reported that the duo got injured on the sets.

Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma has received a thunderous response from the audience. The revenge drama is backed with an intriguing storyline and powerful performances and is already winning hearts. Interestingly, Beyhadh 2 also features some dangerous and gripping shoot sequences which even gave us goosebumps. However, a recent shot at an under-construction site turned life-threatening for Jennifer as she lost her balance during the shot. But it was Shivin who turned out to be her saviour. But this incident left both the actors injured.

This happened after a lift Jennifer was shooting on dropped from the top floor. Her harness got stuck in the lift and she was being dragged along. But it was Shivin who came to her rescue and saved from falling. In this course, he injured her hand while Jennifer also suffered bruises leaving them terrified. However, despite suffering injuries the duo continued shooting for the show.

Recalling the terrifying incident, Shivin stated, “Our first shoot together was an outdoor shoot at a construction site and I was quite excited. The sequence was one where Jennifer was supposed to be in a lift. While performing such stunt sequences, the production takes utmost care of the artists and even Jennifer had her harness and other safety gear on but unfortunately her harness got stuck and she was about to get dragged with the lift from top floor when I instantly reached out for her and grabbed her. In the course of saving her, I injured myself and my hand got hurt and she got a few bruises here and there and both of us were terrified.”

Meanwhile, Beyhadh 2 is set for another twist as MJ (Ashish) is planning to expose Maya (Jennifer) in front of the media. It will be interesting to see if he will succeed in his plan.

Credits :Pinkvilla

