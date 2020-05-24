Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's most romantic moments will make you root for MayRa again

Jennifer Winget as Maya and Shivin Narang as Rudra took the internet by storm with their crackling chemistry and onscreen romance in Beyhadh 2. Here are some of the most romantic moments between the jodi that will make you root for MayRa again.

Over the years, many TV jodis shows have wowed the audience with their crackling on-screen chemistry. From Arnav-Khushi to Raman-Ishita to Kartik-Naira, many reel-life couples have created a special place in the hearts of the audience. However, in recent times, one such jodi ook the internet by storm. Without any guessing, it is none other than and Shivin Narang. The shared the screen for the first time in Beyhadh 2 and got hearts beating with their scintillating performance as Maya and Rudra. Unlike many others, the duo did not get much time to show their chemistry together, but with only three months, they left a mark that can never be replaced.

Maya is touted to be a bold and badass character, but when she met Rudra on the show, she melted like never-before. With Rudra, we got to see the Maya, who is calm, affectionate, and oh-so-caring. Rudra, on the other hand, also took extremely good care of Maya and loved her exactly the way she deserves to be loved. Initially just as we expected, the show focused on Maya taking revenge from MJ for his nasty past deeds. But, slowly and steadily, this revenge thriller turned into a romantic drama, as we saw a strong connection build between Maya and Rudra.

While Jennifer and Shivin's characters fell in love with each other on the show, the audience fell in love with their chemistry. They received so much love from their followers, that the duo is now lovingly known as 'MayRa.' From starting off as enemies to turning life partners and eventually falling in love, Maya and Rudra's love story won many hearts. They gave a new dimension to love and its consequences, as their story was filled with passion, love, and romance. The two were poles apart when they met, but the young couple's chemistry was just unmissable. They scintillating romance set the temperature soaring and left fans asking for more.

Much to everyone's disappointment, Beyhadh 2 that began in December 2019, has been pulled down suddenly owing to the lockdown. The show was a rage in itself as it brought back Jennifer as Maya again, introduced two new faces Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry (Mritunjay aka MJ), and had an extremely bold concept and engaging storyline. However, with the decision of the channel (Sony TV), Beyhadh has been abruptly axed and will not continue now. This has left many MayRa fans shattered and heartbroken.

Though we cannot help in bringing the show back and treating you Shivin-Jenny's spellbinding chemistry onscreen again, we have a little surprise for all Maya and Rudra lovers. We have brought the most romantic moments of Jennifer and Shivin from Beyhadh 2. Yes, you read it right! We've found MayRa's sizzling romantic moments that will swoon you of your feet and leave you awestruck, yearning to see them back onscreen again.

Jennifer and Shivin's most romantic moments from Beyhadh 2:

1. Though Maya killed Rishi, she developed a soft corner for Rudra. As he shed tears on his brother's demise, Maya gave him the emotional support that he needed the most

2. Maya's important advice to Rudra, which left him and the audience's astounded. Well, her words truly are very meangingful, no denying!

3. Maya and Rudra's pool romance. Well, this scene has a different fan base. Without addressing their feelings directly, they said so much with their guestures.

4. Maya and Rudra's intimate moments, when the former tried to seduce the latter and he couldn't control his emtions. This scene actually set the screens ablaze with MayRa's sizzingly chemistry.

5. When Rudra confessed his true feelings for Maya and promised to stand by her in all situations.

6. Maya and Rudra's unconventional but thoroughly romantic pheras. When they decided to become 'one soul forever.'

7. When Maya and Rudra entered the Roy mansion hand-in-hand, and Rudra introduced Maya as his legally wedded wife. This husband-wife duo sure gave us 'couple goals'

8. Maya and Rudra's oh-so-romantic wedding dance. They made us go, 'The couple that dances together, stays together.'

9. When Rudra thought us the real meaning of consent and love. He refused to consummate his marriage with Maya, unless she is ready for it, because it's her happiness that matters.

10. Forhead kisses are considered to be the purest form of showing love, and Rudra showered Maya with his 'pure love' multiple times, making her feel extremely special. It surely made viewers go 'aww.'

11. Maya and Rudra's special valentine date was filled with awe-inspiring romance. Isn't it the perfect Valentine's day celebration ever?

12. When Rudra decided to walk out of the Roy mansion with pride holding Maya's hand, the perfect husband quality na? This moment literally filled our hearts with respect for Rudra.

Maya and Rudra will not only remembered for their sizzling chemistry, but also for being one of the most good looking jodis of the small screen. Their romance and bond will surely linger in the minds of Beyhadh 2 viewers for a very long time. The show was aired with an aim to show Maya's 'Beyhadh nafrat', but it filled our hearts with 'Beyhadh pyaar' for our beloved MayRa. What are your thoughts on the same? Which MayRa moment do you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

