Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's show gets a NEW time slot; Here's when it will air now

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry has got a new time slot. Read deets inside.

Beyhadh 2 has been making headlines for quite some time now. While and the channel snubbed rumours of the show going off-air or taking a digital turn, there's some latest news for the fans. Well, now you will not be able to catch the show at 9 pm on Sony TV. No, don't worry, the show is not bidding adieu to you all. But, there is going to be a shift in its timing from the next week.

The makers have changed the time slot and Beyhadh 2 has again become the talk of the town. The channel made the big announcement in its latest promo featuring Ashish Chowdhry. So, now Beyhadh 2 will air at 10.30 pm from March 16, 2020. Yes, not 9 pm, but now you will have to tune in at 10.30 from the following week to watch the interesting revengeful drama. In the clip, Ashish aka MJ is heard saying that Maya's time is all set to change now, as he is ready to turn the tables upside down with his evil plans. He also says that Maya will soon face the repercussions of her revenge game. And in the last few seconds of the video, MJ announces Beyhadh 2's new timings, i.e. 10.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Maya has now gotten hold over MJ and is now manipulating Antara against him. However, she is a tad bit upset with Ananya trying to mend the fences with Rudra (Shivin Narang) again. The show began airing in December last year but is not able to keep up to the expected TRP's despite multiple efforts. What are your thoughts on the recent changes? Are you happy with the new timing or not? Let us know in the comment section below.

