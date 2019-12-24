Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget on Maya: It is more beautiful to play complex roles & I wasn’t skeptical at all

Currently, Jennifer Winget is essaying the role of Maya in season 2 of Beyhadh.

is an actor par excellence and with every show, Jennifer is proving that she is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. While Jennifer was last seen in Bepannaah opposite Harshad Chopda, currently, she is essaying the role of Maya in season 2 of Beyhadh. While in Bepannaah, Jennifer essyed the role of a simple Muslim girl named Zoya, we all know that in Beyhad, Jennifer dons the hat of Maya, who is a complex character. Now during a recent interview, Jennifer Winget opened up on the switch from television to films as she said that if something exciting comes up, then she will definitely consider foraying into films.

Now we all know that Maya is a complex character with shades of grey, and when Jennifer was asked about playing a negative character, she said that she doesn’t like terms like negative, positive or grey. “I don't like terms like negative character, positive or grey character. I think we are actors and it is beautiful to play all types of roles. It is more beautiful to play complex roles. I was not at all sceptical when I came on board for Beyhadh. Many people ask me how it feels to play a negative character. Honestly, I don't like such term,” said Jennifer.

Moreover, talking about Maya, Jennifer said that Maya is a fictional character, and there is neither a hero nor a villain in the show. Moreover, Jennifer Winget said that Beyhadh is very close to her heart and the entire journey season one onward has been out of the box and when she was offered season 2 of Beyhadh, there was not a speck of doubt in her mind while reprising the character of Maya.

