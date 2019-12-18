Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget on NOT doing saas bahu shows: I’m very lazy & take up shows when I like the concept

Currently, Jennifer Winget is essaying the role of Maya in season 2 of Beyhadh.

To say that is one of the most sought-after television actress’ is something that everyone would agree to because seeing her choice of shows and roles, Jennifer has amply proved that she is one of the most versatile actors of the industry. Be it Ridhima of Dill Mill gayye, Zoya of Bepannaah or Maya of Beyhadh, Jennifer is an actor par excellence.

Now, as we speak, Jennifer Winget is seen as Maya in season 2 of Beyhadh and during an interview, when Jennifer was asked as to why doesn’t she picks up shows which are about the quintessential kitchen politics and saas bahu saga, Jennifer says that she has been lucky to have landed roles which are meaningful. For Jennifer, it is important that when she is doing a TV show, “there is clarity and a defined start and end to it. It is not that I have kept away from the usual TV shows but when the entire team is in sync with a particular concept, there is a certain satisfaction in working. Also, I am very lazy, so I take up something only when I really like the concept,” said Jennifer.

Furthermore, when Jennifer Winget was asked about her fixation with playing complex characters, the actress said that as an actor, her job is to sell emotions, and whether it is a film, a TV show or a play, she doesn’t consciously choose roles that revolve around complex relationships. “I would love to play a housewife, a psychopath, do comedy, action or take up any other kind of role. After I played an obsessive lover in 'Beyhadh', I did 'Bepannah' where the woman is cheated on by her husband. So, they are two different characters,” shared Maya. While season 1 of Beyhadh had , season 2 of the show features Ashish Chowdhryand Shivin Narang.

