Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget playing with her furry friend while shooting in Rishikesh is ‘pure joy’; WATCH

Currently, Jennifer Winget is essaying the role of Maya in season 2 of Beyhadh

and her Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang are currently shooting in Rishikesh for an upcoming sequence of the show, and today, Jennifer, who is quite active on social media, posted a video wherein she is seen enjoying with her furry friend while shooting. In the photo, we can see Jennifer winter ready as she is seen wearing a black overcoat paired with blue jeans and boots as she poses with a dog. In the other video, we can Jennifer playing with the dig and alongside the photos, Jenny wrote, “Pure Joy”

Well, Jennifer is extremely fond of dogs and she own a dog named Breezer back in Mumbai. That said, Jennifer Winget has jetted off to Haridwar to shoot for an upcoming sequence for the show as per reports, Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang are currently in Rishikesh to film a wedding sequence as the show will witness a major twist as Rudra (Shivin) and Maya (Jennifer) will tie the knot. Before jetting off to Haridwar, Shivin, in an interiview, had said that they will definitely go to the ghats to see Ganga aarti. “This place reminds me of my childhood when my parents used to take me to Rishkesh and Haridwar every summer vacations,” shared Shivin. Soon after, Rajesh Khatter, who played Jennifer Winget’s on-screen father in season 1 of Beyhadh, left a comment on the photo as he wrote, “Gosh .. not again .. who let the dog out & more importantly who is the victim #ashwinmehrotra survived maya’s dog , others might not be as lucky..”

Prior to Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget was seen romancing Harshad Chopda in Bepannaah, and post the shows’ wrap up, Jennifer started shooting for her web show- Code M.

