Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget to QUIT the revenge drama once it goes digital?

Amid reports about Beyhadh 2 being moved to the OTT platform, it is reported that Jennifer Winget is planning to quit the revenge drama.

, who is playing the lead in Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2, has been winning hearts with her performance as Maya in the revenge drama. The diva left everyone spellbound with her panache on the show. And while it is always a treat to watch Jennifer on the big screen, it is reported that Beyhadh 2 is all set to go off air and will soon become digital. The media reports suggested that the show will be pulling its curtain down after Holi this year.

As the audience is still struggling to accept the new development, here comes another shocker for the viewers. According to the media reports, Jennifer isn’t happy about Beyhadh 2 going digital and is planning to quit the show. Reportedly, the actress isn’t in a mood to continue working on the show if it will be only in the digital space. On the other hand, a report published in Telly Chakkar has clarified that Jennifer is still in talks with the production house for the same and is likely to demand a pay hike after the show is moved to the OTT platform.

“Jennifer does not seem to be interested in doing Beyhadh 2 if it shifts to OTT platform. She has demanded for contract renewal and will also discuss budget revision if the project gets shifted to SonyLIV,” a source close to the project was quoted saying to Telly Chakkar.

For the uninitiated, Beyhadh 2, which went on air in December last year, has been the second season of the 2016’s popular thriller drama Beyhadh starring Jennifer in the lead. While the show opened to a thunderous response, in the beginning, it has been struggling to rake in good TRPs of late. As a result, the makers decided to shift Beyhadh 2 to OTT platform.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

