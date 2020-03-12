Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget reunites with on screen mom Kavita Ghai on Holi and fans can’t keep calm

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

On the occasion of Holi, Jennifer Winget reunited with her on screen mother from Beyhadh, Kavita Ghai. See PHOTOS

On the occasion of Holi, B-town celebs and TV stars stepped out of their house to play with colors and Beyhadh 2 star , too, played Holi with her friends and family. Thanks to social media, Jennifer Winget’s on-screen mother in season 1 of Beyhadh, Kavita Ghai, shared photos on social media where the two are dipped in colour and seen posing for the camera. In the photos, Jenny is seen wearing a white kurta and brown palazzo pants and as always, she looks gorgeous and alongside the photos, Jennifer wrote, “Angels are sometimes disguised as daughters...” Later, Jennifer Winget left a comment on the photos as she wrote, "I Love You"

Of late, Beyhadh 2 has been making headlines as it is being reported that the show is going off air, and also because of the news that Jennifer Winget aka Maya is quitting the show. Not just this, it is also being said that the show might move to its digital counterpart. However, amidst all the confusion, Jennifer Winget aka Maya issued a clarification on Twitter which confirmed that she is not quitting the show. Jennifer’s statement read, “Here it is, to clarify, I am not "quitting" Beyhadh or anything to that effect. I am sticking to my original plan as envisaged when I signed on and honouring my initial commitment. The fact remains that the channel was keen on moving the show to its digital platform, and all I did was beg to defer their decision, preferring/agreeing to continue on TV. For the record, there had been no discussion of a price hike or bolting on Beyhadh at any point.”

Talking about Beyhadh 2, in the upcoming episodes of the show, viewers will witness the entry of a new villain aka Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

