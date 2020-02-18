Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget turns on her goofy mode in a BTS video with co star Ashish Chowdhry; WATCH

Currently, Jennifer Winget is seen as Maya in season 2 of Beyhadh

is a true blue diva, and thanks to social media, Jennifer makes sure to share sneak-peek of her shooting life. Be it BTS fun videos, or goofy selfies with co-stars, this Beyhadh actress also updates her fans and today, Jennifer shared a BTS fun video from the sets of Beyhadh 2 wherein she is seen goofing around with co-star Ashish Chowdhry. In the video, Jenny and Ashish are seen using fun filters and are seen saying ‘Main Tera Khoon Pee Jaaonga’ since the two are at loggerheads with each other in the show.

Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang is dishing out some nail-biting episodes and in the latest, we are shown that while love is blooming in Rudra's heart, on the other hand, MJ is hell-bent on seeking revenge from Maya. In the latest episode, viewers are shown that Rudra is planning to make his newlywed feel special, however, on the contrary, MJ, Antara and Deeya join hands to destroy Maya and Rudra's happiness.

A few weeks back, Jennifer Winget and Shivin headed to Rishikesh to shoot for the show, and thanks to social media, we got a glimpses of their on set masti. From attending the Ganga aarti to playing with dogs on sets to gorging on yummy food, their Rishikesh schedule was all about fun.

Check out Jennifer Winget's BTS video with Beyhadh co-star Ashish Chowdhry here:

