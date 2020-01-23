Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget is winter ready as she strikes a pose with Shivin Narang at the ‘Ganges’; See PHOTO

Currently, Jennifer Winget is shooting in Rishikesh with Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang

Yesterday, had jetted off to Haridwar with Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang to shoot for an upcoming sequence for the show and thanks to social media, today, Jennifer Winget posted a series of photos from Haridwar as she posed with Shivin. In the photos, Jennifer Winget looks all winter ready in a black overcoat, blue jeans and boots as she strikes a pose with Beyhad 2 co-star Shivin Narang and her stylist. In the photos, looks like, post pack-up, Jennifer and Shivin decided to saunter at the Ganges.

As per reports, Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang are currently in Rishikesh to film a wedding sequence as the show will witness a major twist as Rudra (Shivin) and Maya (Jennifer) tie the knot. Before jetting off to Haridwar, Shivin said that they will also be shooting Rudra and Maya's marriage in one of the temples of Rishikesh. “We will definitely go to the ghats to see Ganga aarti. This place reminds me of my childhood when my parents used to take me to Rishkesh and Haridwar every summer vacations,” shared Shivin.

Before jetting off to Haridwar, Shivin posted a photograph on social media wherein was seen sitting in a flight with Jennifer and he captioned the photo as, "Rishikesh." During a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Shivin spoke at length about Jennfier Winget, with whom he is sharing screen space for the first time as he said that they both bonded since the very first shot and they gave it right in the first take itself. Furthermore, Shivin was all praises for Jennifer as he said that Jennifer is so honest towards her work she is very sensitive, and wonderful human being.

