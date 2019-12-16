Beyhadh 2: Maya to enter MJ’s house; Will target one of her enemies

In this exciting week of Beyhadh 2, Maya is all set to create chaos in MJ’s house as she will show her vengeful side.

’s much talked about show Beyhadh 2 has been creating a lot of buzz for its gripping revenge story. Starring Ashish Chowdhry as MJ, Shivin Narang as Rudra and Rajat Verma as Rishi, the revenge drama has all elements to keep the viewers glued to their seats. And while the viewers are loving the mind-boggling twists in the storyline, the show is coming with another important turn. So far, we have seen that Maya (Jennifer) has begun her revengeful journey against MJ (Ashish) and his sons Rudra (Shivin) and Rishi (Rajat).

This week Maya will witness her first triumph in her revenge game. As per our source, the lady will soon be making her way inside MJ’s house. This will happen during MJ’s foundation year party. To note, apart from this celebration, the main reason behind this party will be MJ’s attempt to unmask the hidden truths. He has been quite curious to know about the new investor in Rudra’s publishing company. And while Maya will be a part of this party, she will be seen hiding her identity with the help of a masquerade.

This isn’t all. She will be keeping her eyes on the MJ family and will also be choosing her first target. In fact, Maya will also hurt her first target at the party which will in turn create a ruckus in MJ’s world. Now it will be interesting to see if MJ will be successful in his attempts to come face to face with Rudra’s investor aka Maya.

