Beyhadh 2: MJ plans to expose Maya in front of the media; Rudra struggles to save her

After Maya has signed the business deal with Rudra, MJ is planning to reveal her identity to the world. But will he succeed?

starrer Beyhadh 2, which went on air last week is coming with some gripping episodes every day. The story is revolving around four people at the moment - Maya (Jennifer Winger), business tycoon MJ (Ashish Chowdhry) and his sons Rudra (Shivin Narang) and Rishi (Rajat Verma). So far, we had seen that while Rudra was struggling to sign Maya for his publication, the lady had put him through some hard tasks. However, he managed to impress Maya and not only did she sign a deal with him, but also turned out to be his new investor.

Interestingly, Rudra and Maya’s love and hate relationship is getting a lot of attraction. In fact, there are reports that Rudra might fall in love with Maya’s craziness soon. On the other hand, MJ has been putting in efforts to inquire about this new investor for Rudra’s business. And now in the coming episode, MJ will be seen exposing Maya in front of the world. For the unversed, Maya has maintained a low profile and hasn’t made any public appearance ever. However, MJ will be sending the paparazzi to Rudra’s office to get a glimpse of the lady. Meanwhile, Rudra gets to know about the media set up outside his office and he rushes to stop her.

But will he manage to save Maya? Will Maya’s identity be revealed to the world and her game will end now? Well, these questions will be answered in the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2 and we are certain that the makers are planning another twist in the story for the audience.

