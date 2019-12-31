Beyhadh 2 Preview, December 31, 2019: Rishi gets confused to see Rudra and Maya together

Beyhadh 2 Preview, December 31, 2019: Rishi sees Maya and Rudra together. Will he learn about Maya's motives and discuss with MJ?

Beyhadh 2 starring , Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma in the lead roles has been getting thumbs up from the audience. Fans are in awe with the thrilling storyline. Talking about the current track, we saw that Rishi is very happy as he got validation from Maya about his job prospects. Maya, who joined hands with Rajeev, has been trying to create a rift between MJ and Rishi and she is getting successful at the same as MJ is not happy with Rishi's behavior who is also drifting apart from him just like Rudra. He has asked his friend to keep an eye on him and also asked to find about the girl that he is dating currently.

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Maya trips and falls on Rudra who was standing near the printing machine. Their situation looks like a romantic moment and the same leaves Ananya shocked to see them in the position. Just like Ananya, Rishi also witnesses them and gets confused to see Maya and Rudra in an awkward position. Rishi later asks Rudra for a job and hugs him. He will be surprised to see Maya with Rudra in his office.

He will start contemplating about Maya's moves. Will he suspect Maya and her strategies for Rudra and Rishi? Will he try and unravel or he is too much in love for it? Only time will tell. What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

