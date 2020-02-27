Beyhadh 2 PROMO: Jennifer Winget aka Maya returns with a new twist to seek revenge from MJ

Jennifer Winget as Maya is a lady with a plan as she returns with a new twist to seek revenge from MJ after he leaves her heartbroken.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in lead roles, saw a massive turn of events in the latest episode. The show has been dishing out some interesting twists and turns in the plot. Maya turned the tables as she sided with her arch-enemy MJ. Diya claimed that she is pregnant with MJ's child and he is forcing her to abort the unborn. Unexpectedly, Maya turned a deaf ear to Diya, proving her mentally unstable. She also accused Diya of faking her pregnancy. MJ and Antara were shocked by Maya's support but played along as they were helpless.

While we wonder what caused a sudden change of heart in Maya, the new promo reveals that she's a lady with a plan. Jennifer Winget aka Maya returns with a new twist to seek revenge from MJ after his betrayal. She is left heartbroken after the love of her life MJ betrays her and decides to avenge herself by destroying his family, the only thing MJ holds dear. As a part of the plan, she sides with MJ and Antara and opposes Diya.

Check out the promo:

Meanwhile, we have an important piece of news for all the Beyhadh 2 fans. The show will be going off-air on television from March 13 but will continue airing digitally. Well, this indeed is a shock to all the Beyhadh 2 fans but the good news is that you can still catch all the twists and turns digitally. While Jennifer has been known for playing Maya impeccably, Shivin Narang sheds his chocolate boy image as Rudra and Ashish Chowdhry as MJ pulls off his grey character with ease.

