Beyhadh 2: Rajat Verma aka Rishi gets emotional as he bids adieu to the show; Thanks fans for their love

With Rishi’s death on Beyhadh 2, Rajat Verma’s journey on the show came to an end and he recently got emotional about his exit.

starrer Beyhadh 2 has been winning hearts with its riveting storyline. The revenge drama which started with Maya (played by Jennifer) plotting against Mrityunjay (played by Ashish Chowdhry) and his sons Rudra (played by Shivin Narang) and Rishi (played by Rajat Verma). With every passing day, the story managed to intrigue the audience and everyone was curious to know what the show is having in store. And while Beyhadh 2 is known for its mind-boggling twists, it left the audience shocked after Maya killed Rishi in the recent episode.

Yes! Rishi Roy is dead. It is indeed a big turn in the story. However, it also marks an end of Rajat’s journey on the show. And as he bid adieu to Beyhadh 2, the young actor got emotional and shared a video of his moments from the show on social media which will certainly leave you teary eyed. In the caption, Rajat thanked the audience for showering love on Beyhadh 2 and also loving his character. “Thank you so much everyone for showing immense love to rishi. I am really grateful that I got this opportunity but it's you all who made it Big. An actor is nothing without that love,” Rajat wrote.

Take a look at Rajat Verma’s emotional post about his exit from Beyhadh 2:

Talking about Beyhadh 2, Rishi’s death will bring a major twist on the show as it has jolted MJ’s empire. In fact, he is adamant to revenge Rishi’s death and is putting all the efforts to figure out the women behind it. On the other hand, Maya is also ready with her nasty plans against the Roys. Only time will reveal how this revenge drama unfold hereon.

Credits :Instagram

