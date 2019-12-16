Beyhadh 2’s Jennifer Winget shells out festive vibes as she gets into party mode with Harshad Chopda & others

Jennifer Winget took to Instagram to share photos from a Christmas party. The Beyhadh 2’s star joined former Bepannaah co-star Harshad Chopda and others as they celebrated the festive season. Check it out.

One of the most awaited festivals of every year is Christmas. As the festive season draws near, many of our popular stars get together with their friends to celebrate the Christmas spirit. Speaking of this, star of Beyhadh 2, partied the weekend away with her close friends including Bepannaah’s Harshad Chopda, Kavita Ghai and others. The diva who recently returned to tv with her popular show’s sequel, spent the weekend partying with Harshad and close friends.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share photos from the pre-Christmas celebration. In the photos, Jennifer can be seen sporting different outfits. In the first picture, we get to see the gorgeous star posing with a decked up Christmas tree in a green blingy dress. In another picture, Winget is seen striking a cute and cuddly pose with Kavita Ghai. In one epic photo, Harshad, Jennifer, Kavita and all the friends of the star can be seen coming together in the frame.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget is getting paid THIS whopping amount for Beyhadh 2; Find Out)

Jennifer captioned the photo as, “Tis the season to be jolly..and boy did we go all out!! Compliments of the season from me and mine to you and yours.. @rubinas @suetox @simmerouquai @poojabsharma missed you guys!.” In one of the photos, Jennifer is seen sporting a gorgeous red shimmer midi dress as she strikes a pose with her close friend. Ekta Kapoor also commented on the photo and was all heart for the entire bunch.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer is busy with the shoot of Beyhadh 2 with Asish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang. Recently, an accident took place on the sets of the show in which Shivin and Jennifer were injured as the stunt went horribly wrong. For the show, Shivin recently shot for over 15 hours in water. Beyhadh 2 is getting a good response so far and Jennifer’s stint as Maya is impressing viewers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Read More