Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang reveals he and Jennifer Winget seemed to have a bonding when they first met

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang gets talking about his bond with Jennifer Winget and also reveals how they have a good rapport. Shivin sure seems to be all praises for the actress.

and Shivin Narang co-starrer Beyhadh 2 has been doing well with the fans and in fact, the two have managed to bring about not just chemistry, but also good numbers for the show. Shivin, who has taken on the role of Rudra, seems to have enjoyed his time shooting and while the actor sure has been missing shooting for the show and misses the entire team, as has been seen on his social media, he does in fact, seems to share a great bond with co-star Jennifer Winget.

While talking about her, the actor sure has all things good to speak and in fact, also about their bond. He says how they share a great rapport and that she is an amazing human being, someone who is very positive. He added how she has been a part of the industry for over 15 years and is someone who works with dedication and how shooting with her for every scene is full of life. He also went on to say how he misses shooting for the show and revealed that though he doesn't know how they have managed to get their chemistry on screen, however, he did feel a kind of bonding when they first met and did a scene. He also said that given they are both good actors, it just comes out well and their chemistry is working well for the show.

Meanwhile, Shivin also spoke about his time during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in an interview earlier and how apart from missing the shoots, he has taken this time to do reflect upon things, and how one must follow social distancing.

Credits :BizAsia

